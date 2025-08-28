Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 27,449 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,053,000 after acquiring an additional 137,363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 25.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 285,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $187.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

