Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,632 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991,931.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,232,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,489,938.60. The trade was a 77.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,107,660 shares of company stock valued at $179,370,672 and sold 132,688 shares valued at $3,976,654. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

REZI opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

