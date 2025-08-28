Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $313,000 Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,767.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 367,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,543,518.88. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $11,849,216 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 232.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Shake Shack, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.