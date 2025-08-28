Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 89.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,451 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 139.3% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 95,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ KINS opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 14.84%.The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

