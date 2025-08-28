Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 141.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 304.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDGL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.25.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $3,047,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 109,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920,955.54. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total value of $479,624.24. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,921.13. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and sold 301,740 shares worth $109,461,331. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $425.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.63 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of -1.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%.The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.10) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

