Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of Patrick Industries worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $33,735,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.3%

PATK opened at $114.02 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $263,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,387.42. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Rodino sold 22,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,954.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,780,197.44. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,071 shares of company stock valued at $253,714 and have sold 76,288 shares valued at $8,375,424. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

