Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 28,851 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of NiSource worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in NiSource by 64.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 48.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in NiSource by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in NiSource by 39.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

