Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 18,068 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 27.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $12,726,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $1,953,905.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,141,818.12. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SFBS opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.48 and a 1 year high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.62%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

