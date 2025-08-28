Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 19,272 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of FirstCash worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after buying an additional 112,349 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FirstCash by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 650,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,385,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in FirstCash by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 640,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FirstCash by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,340,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $9,559,133.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 932,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,205,353.42. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,900 shares of company stock worth $15,193,007. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $830.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

