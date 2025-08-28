Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 347,993 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Replimune Group by 696.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $431.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $49,156.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,556.16. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

