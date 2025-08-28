Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the first quarter worth $12,101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ringcentral by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 317,689 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ringcentral by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 306,971 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Ringcentral by 475.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 359,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 297,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Ringcentral by 42.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 783,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 233,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Price Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

Insider Activity at Ringcentral

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ringcentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $75,000.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,953.60. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,358,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 462,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,319.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,392. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ringcentral

Ringcentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.