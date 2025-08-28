RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RTX by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its position in RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.96. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $160.21.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

