Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,253 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in H&R Block by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 33.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Zacks Research lowered H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

