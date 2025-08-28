Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. $INSE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of INSE stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $246.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.