Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 5,110.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CIM opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

