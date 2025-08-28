Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Avista Corporation $AVA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Avista Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

