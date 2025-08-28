Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $115,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,870. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $60,005,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,516,052 shares in the company, valued at $49,423,295.20. This represents a 54.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,060,878 shares of company stock worth $101,696,333. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CCOI. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $1.015 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently -89.43%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

