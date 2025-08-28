Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 779.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144,498 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Manitowoc by 272.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,879 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 550,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 144,390 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

Manitowoc Stock Up 1.2%

Manitowoc stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.18 million. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

