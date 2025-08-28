Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $673.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $525.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -4.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mativ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

