Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,558 Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,813,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,370,000 after purchasing an additional 366,387 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,977,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,288,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 242,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 539,977 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.