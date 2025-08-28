Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 442 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $40,331.52. Following the sale, the president directly owned 605,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,389,617.86. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 1.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

