Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,105 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Cactus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cactus by 11.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.28 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

