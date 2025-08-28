Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 87,167 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,167 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Latham Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,265,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 113,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Latham Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 131,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Latham Group by 46.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $957.96 million, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Latham Group news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,747.36. This trade represents a 29.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWIM

About Latham Group

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.