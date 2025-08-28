Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 115,931 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 7,575,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999,992.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 32,347,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,984,346.80. The trade was a 30.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.