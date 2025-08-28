Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,929 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 84.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 412,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 189,110 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,316,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 685,832 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $45,377.09. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,700.03. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,208.12. The trade was a 2.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $606,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.