Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 193,978 Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR $ZLAB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,978 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 63.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,884,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,856 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,714,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 46,222.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,132,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,598 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Zai Lab by 25.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,103,000 after acquiring an additional 378,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,759,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after buying an additional 151,835 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 49.68%.The company had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.66 million. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 46,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,645,346.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 536,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,046,042.14. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,230. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,328 shares of company stock worth $7,878,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

