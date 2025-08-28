Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Hallador Energy Company $HNRG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

In related news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 234,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,136.78. This trade represents a 9.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Hallador Energy Company has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $701.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.34. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%.The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNRG. B. Riley cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hallador Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.