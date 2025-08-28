SelectQuote, Inc. $SLQT Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 511.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,395 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 516,752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 73,627 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,251,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 478,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,134,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 275,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Wall Street Zen cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.09 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 6.35%. SelectQuote has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

