Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 831,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $62,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $117,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 864.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

