Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,327 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $44,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,996,000 after buying an additional 7,050,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,100,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,869,000 after buying an additional 1,721,889 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $72,812,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,905,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,734,000 after buying an additional 590,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 1.4%

SW opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 260.61%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

