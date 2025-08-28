SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.67 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.75.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

