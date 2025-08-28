Sphere Entertainment Co. $SPHR Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,348 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,084,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $4.96. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.23 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 14.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SPHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

