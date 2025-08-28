Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

MongoDB Stock Up 38.0%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $295.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -301.73 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.87.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

