Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR Holdings Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18,642.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 506.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $317,656.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,098.59. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 8,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191.20. This represents a 93.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of RGR opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $564.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $42.76.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 206.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

