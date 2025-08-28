The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,404 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

Shares of ALL opened at $203.85 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

