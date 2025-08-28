Unity Bancorp, Inc. $UNTY Stake Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,344 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.51% of Unity Bancorp worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 11,262.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Unity Bancorp from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $526.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 28.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

About Unity Bancorp

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.