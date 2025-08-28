Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,403 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at about $34,817,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Veris Residential by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 501,867 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Veris Residential by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 922,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 192,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 247,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 184,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $18.85.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.13%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

