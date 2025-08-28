Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS Stock Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vitesse Energy by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.67. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.12%. Analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.26%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

