Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 86,751 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.98% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 167.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, insider Lark Isely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $187,280. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $913.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.01 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

