Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 1,023.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 8,971.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 22.23%.The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

