Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,919 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.67% of Janux Therapeutics worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6,928.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.86. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JANX shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

