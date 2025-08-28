Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after purchasing an additional 114,436 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Medpace by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $406.60.

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 41,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.11, for a total value of $18,940,451.11. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 36,503 shares in the company, valued at $16,539,874.33. This represents a 53.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,380. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,450 shares of company stock worth $51,791,251. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $473.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.02 and a 200 day moving average of $337.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $501.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

