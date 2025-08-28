Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 142,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 489,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 30,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $846,687.39. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,327,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,020.27. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $100,501.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,513.99. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,964 shares of company stock worth $2,865,206. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE ACHR opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.