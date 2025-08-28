Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,642 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,108,845 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,619,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 555,195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 634.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 616,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 532,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 412,658 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

