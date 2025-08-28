Wellington Management Group LLP Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

