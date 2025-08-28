Wellington Management Group LLP Has $12.15 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,581 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.15% of AppFolio worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPF. Mariner LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AppFolio by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,756,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $276.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.01 and a 52-week high of $326.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.58, for a total value of $184,478.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,654.36. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $798,119.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,068.88. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and sold 50,285 shares valued at $14,329,176. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

