Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.04 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1%

Brown & Brown stock opened at $96.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

