Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.29 Million Stake in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 516,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 255,538 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 159.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 72,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Trading Down 2.0%

AMRC opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $39.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.