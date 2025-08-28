Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,015,641 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.80% of Harmonic worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,719,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,474,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 411,443 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 1,583.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 435,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.