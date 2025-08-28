Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in IBEX Limited $IBEX

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IBEX were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W cut shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $393.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.77.

In other IBEX news, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,560. This trade represents a 57.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 198,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,411.68. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,220 shares of company stock worth $2,069,150. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

